Head to Head Survey: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 111.66%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 10.94 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -62.69 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Lightscape Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.