Head to Head Survey: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Byrna Technologies
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3.25
|Lightscape Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Byrna Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Byrna Technologies
|$16.57 million
|10.94
|-$12.55 million
|($0.13)
|-62.69
|Lightscape Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.
Profitability
This table compares Byrna Technologies and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Byrna Technologies
|-4.09%
|0.66%
|0.47%
|Lightscape Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Byrna Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.
About Lightscape Technologies
Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
