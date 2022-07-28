Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Capital One Financial raised their price target on the stock to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.39. Capital One Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 57,321 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 13.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

