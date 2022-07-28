Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Karl Sternberg Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,680 ($20.24) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($20,240.96).

On Friday, May 27th, Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($20.81) per share, for a total transaction of £17,270 ($20,807.23).

LON:HRI opened at GBX 1,698 ($20.46) on Thursday. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,545.76 ($18.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,670 ($32.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 378.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,825.27.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

