Home Capital Group (HCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Home Capital Group to post earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million.
Home Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$25.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.78. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$23.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.
Several analysts have issued reports on HCG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
