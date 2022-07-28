Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,206,533 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

