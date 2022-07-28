Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.