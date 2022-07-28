Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

