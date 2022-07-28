Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 69.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

HBAN opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

