IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.