Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

