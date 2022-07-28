Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $91.20 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.