Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insulet Price Performance
PODD stock opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.15. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Insulet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.