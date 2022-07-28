Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.15. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Insulet

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

