Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

