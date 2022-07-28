Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.