Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 926.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

RPV stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

