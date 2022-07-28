iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

