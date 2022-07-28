iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.36 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

