iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,113,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

