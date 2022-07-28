IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 4.5% Following Weak Earnings

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.54. 29,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,778,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000.
IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
