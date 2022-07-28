JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 362,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

