Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

