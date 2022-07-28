Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report released on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CALT. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.71. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

