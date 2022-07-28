Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Upland Software, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Upland Software in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Upland Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Upland Software Trading Down 0.4 %
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 358,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.