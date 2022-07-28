Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) versus Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp 33.58% 11.53% 0.64%

Dividends

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.14 $4.30 billion $0.96 10.13

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jefferson Security Bank and Nordea Bank Abp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordea Bank Abp 0 4 5 0 2.56

Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus target price of $45.43, suggesting a potential upside of 367.42%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Jefferson Security Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

