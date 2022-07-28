John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

