Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

