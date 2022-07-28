Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

JNJ stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.36. The firm has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

