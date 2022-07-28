Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

