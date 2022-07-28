Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

