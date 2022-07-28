Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,435,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

