Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $26.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 100,647 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.
In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
