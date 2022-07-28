Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $26.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 100,647 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

