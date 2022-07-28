KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KB Home by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

