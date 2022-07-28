Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.