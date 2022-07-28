Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 622 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $185,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.60.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

