Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 233,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,535,270 shares.The stock last traded at $35.95 and had previously closed at $38.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,216.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 243,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

