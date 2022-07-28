L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, an increase of 1,288.8% from the June 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,098,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY opened at $26.34 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($141.00) to €145.45 ($148.42) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($171.61) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

