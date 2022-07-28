Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,698 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

