Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,998,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 919,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.