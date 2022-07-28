Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after buying an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $29.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

