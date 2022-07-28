Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

