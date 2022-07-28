LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.7 %

MC stock opened at €636.00 ($648.98) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €587.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €625.37. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.