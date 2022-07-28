LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($796.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

MC stock opened at €636.00 ($648.98) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business’s 50-day moving average is €587.84 and its 200 day moving average is €625.37.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

