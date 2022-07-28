MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

