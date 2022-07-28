Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $116.62, but opened at $124.41. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $129.79, with a volume of 1,803 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 17.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.83.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

