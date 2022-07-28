Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of MLM opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

