Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 275,629 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,979,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,784.4% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 101.9% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average is $281.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

