Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Shares of MA opened at $343.27 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

