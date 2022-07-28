McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $259.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $263.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

