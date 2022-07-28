Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 275,629 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,784.4% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

