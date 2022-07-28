Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE:MPW opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

